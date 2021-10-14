Four service clubs team up to make Buddy Packs for local children

HANNIBAL — A first-time collaborative effort brought four Hannibal service clubs together on Thursday to prepare 2,000 Buddy Packs for local children.
Whitney Holliday, Parents as Teachers director and Buddy Pack coordinator with the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, said 317 children are served with Buddy Packs each week. Each Buddy Pack includes nutritious food items like granola bars, ramen noodles, canned pasta and a fruit cup for easy-to-make meals. Gordon Ipson, Evening Kiwanis Club president, greeted volunteers from the Evening Kiwanis Club, Early Bird Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and Rotary Club as they signed in and began preparing Buddy Packs.
“This is the first time we’ve had multiple service clubs combining. The Evening Kiwanis have been doing this for a long time,” Ipson said.
Kiwanis International recommended a joint service day, and the Evening Kiwanis Club reached out to fellow organizations to coordinate the event.
“This is kind of the first of its kind that we’ve been doing in Hannibal and getting the service clubs together,” Ipson said. “I hope we could do more of these. It would be nice. It’s a good joint effort. It helps a lot of kids and helps a lot of families.”
Emily Dexheimer, Early Bird Kiwanis Club secretary, Donna Heiser, Early Bird Kiwanis Secretary, and Mary Gibbons, Lions Club secretary, were busy preparing Buddy Packs together in one of the rooms at DCS.
“We can serve our community that much stronger when we combine forces,” Dexheimer said, pointing how big of a job it would be for one person to make the Buddy Packs.
In past years, groups have come to DCS to make the Buddy Packs each month. Dexheimer agreed with Ipson about the potential for more joint service days in the future. Heiser enjoyed the camaraderie as everyone made a difference together.
“It’s just fun to see my club members, my president, and other members from other clubs. Mary is with the Lions Club,” Heiser said. “It’s just nice to see us all working together to do something to help our community.”
Gibbons enjoyed her first opportunity to assist with the Buddy Pack program.
“It’s a very community-minded — specifically for children — event, and I’m happy to help,” she said, noting she enjoyed being a part of the efforts representing the Lions Club and DCS as a board member. “In that capacity, it’s really nice to see the programs that we sponsor in action.”
Holliday shared her thankfulness to all the volunteers. Century 21 employees will distribute the Buddy Packs to area schools. The Buddy Pack program serves Hannibal elementary schools in public and parochial buildings, Hannibal Middle School, Hannibal High School and Mississippi Valley State School from October to May. In conjunction with DCS, several students receive weekend Super Suppers.
“We’re making sure that kids have what they need to have the best start for the day, and we couldn’t do it without the community partners and the volunteers,” she said.
Holliday said the food items are provided through support from individuals, groups and churches, underscoring how it takes the community to make the program successful.
“We’re so very grateful for all the help of our community organizations, because it really does take a community for the Buddy Pack program to happen for area students,” she said.
