HANNIBAL — Four individuals are seeking to fill a vacancy on the Hannibal Board of Education created by the recent resignation of Mark Bross. The appointment to the board is expected to occur during a special school board meeting which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the Hannibal High School auditorium.
Up for consideration will be Darrell McCoy, Paul Ewert, Greg Lowes and Anna Lemon.
According to Superintendent Susan Johnson the remaining board members will make all appointments in open session through a formal motion that is seconded and confirmed with an affirmative vote by a majority of the board.
“Once appointed, a person becomes a board member by taking and signing the oath of office,” Johnson said.
Wednesday’s appointment will be good until the April 5, 2022, election. The winner of that election will serve out the remainder of the unexpired term of Bross which ends in April 2023.
A 13-year member of the Hannibal school board, Bross submitted his letter of resignation on May 21.
“He decided to step down and pursue other opportunities to serve in the Hannibal community that will allow him the freedom to use his talents and time in an impactful way,” Johnson said.
Johnson saluted Bross for his “leadership and support” as a member of the school board.
“Thank you for your many years of dedicated service to our children,” she said.
“School board members have a tremendous responsibility to the students, community and staff,” continued Johnson. “Those elected to the board are not compensated for this important role but they are asked to devote a great deal of time and energy to this role. Being a successful board member begins with a genuine commitment to strive for high quality public education that supports the full development of all children.”
After Bross submitted his letter of resignation in May the school board accepted his resignation on June 10. The board vacancy was officially posted on June 11. Applications for the board vacancy were accepted through the Friday deadline.