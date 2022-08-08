NEW LONDON, Mo. — Four teens from Louisiana, Mo. sustained injuries in an accident at 3:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female sustained moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. A 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old female sustained serious injuries and were transported by Survival Flight to St. Louis Children's Hospital.
