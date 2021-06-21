MONROE CITY, Mo. — Four people suffered minor injuries Friday night in a two-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 6:35 p.m., June 18, on Route J at Juniper Road, 2 miles east of Monroe City.
A 2011 Ford Escape was being driven eastbound by 66-year-old Janice R. Kendrick of Monroe City while a 2012 Ford Escape, operated by 20-year-old Caden R. Major of Hannibal, was northbound.
According to the accident report the collision occurred when they Ford driven by Kendrick pulled into the path of the Ford operated by Major.
Kendrick was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Three occupants in the vehicle driven by Major were injured, 18-year-old Alexandria M. Billings of Hannibal, a 15-year-old juvenile female of Hannibal and a 15-year-old juvenile male of Hannibal. Billings and the juvenile female were transported by Monroe County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. The juvenile male was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by a private vehicle.
None of the injured were wearing a safety device.