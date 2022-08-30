TAYLOR, Mo. — Four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Taylor.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 2:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 on Highway 6 one mile west of Taylor.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TAYLOR, Mo. — Four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Taylor.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 2:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 on Highway 6 one mile west of Taylor.
Officers reported Courtney R. Cook, 27, of Ewing, Mo., was driving a 2010 Ford Edge west approaching a construction zone.
Cook's Ford struck a 2015 Nissan Rogue, which was stopped in the construction zone and driven by Patrick W. McLain, 25, of Maywood, Mo. McLain's Nissan then struck a 2009 Kia Sportage, driven by Bona E. Abell, 86, of Durham, Mo. Abell's Kia then struck a 2004 Buick LeSabre, driven by Sandra L. Boone, 59, of Maywood.
Cook was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. McLain, Abell and Danielle L. Blessing, 59, of Philadelphia, Mo., an occupant in the Kia, were all transported by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital.
Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.