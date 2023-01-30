HANNIBAL — Police announced Monday that four Hannibal residents have been charged with murder and assault after the Wednesday death of a Hannibal man.

Braden Chestnutt, 19, Chad Elliott, 20, Dakota Laster, 23, and Damien McCulley, 25, all of Hannibal, face charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Elliott and McCulley have also been charged tampering with a victim, according to a warrant issued Saturday in Marion County 10th Judicial Circuit Court.