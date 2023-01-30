HANNIBAL — Police announced Monday that four Hannibal residents have been charged with murder and assault after the Wednesday death of a Hannibal man.
Braden Chestnutt, 19, Chad Elliott, 20, Dakota Laster, 23, and Damien McCulley, 25, all of Hannibal, face charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Elliott and McCulley have also been charged tampering with a victim, according to a warrant issued Saturday in Marion County 10th Judicial Circuit Court.
Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, was charged with first-degree assault and resisting arrest on Thursday as officers began the investigation at a home on Darr Street.
Hannibal police officers were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of Lyon on a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.
Officers arrived on the scene and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The five suspects are being held with no bond in the Marion County Jail.
Detectives continued their investigation in relation to the man's death on Wednesday. They served search warrants and re-interviewed witnesses and suspects leading to the arrests.
Police report this is still an active investigation, and more information may be released "as it is deemed appropriate".