HANNIBAL — FosterAdopt Connect is celebrating the Christmas season with its first "All I Want for Christmas" silent auction on Saturday, featuring specially themed items and gift baskets to help foster families throughout the area.
Branch Director Tamitha Ague explained online bidding is underway until the conclusion of the in-person event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Each donated gift and themed basket feature items designed to give foster children and families an opportunity to celebrate the season and connect through fun activities.
Gifts up for auction include a pair of $50 gift certificates and Christmas cards donated by LaBinnah Bistro, a basket filed with all the utensils and batter needed to make Christmas cookies from Douglass Community Services, two gift baskets featuring paintings donated by Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice and themed baskets with handmade wooden gifts from the Restorative Justice Workshop at Northeast Correctional Center — one basket includes a birdhouse shaped like a domino accompanied by a variety of games, another is stocked with "farm life" items and activities, a galaxy-themed birdhouse is accompanied by an LED projector and other celestial gifts, a "Winter Wonderland" themed basket features a wooden sleigh complete with little snowmen for a wintry decorative touch and a POW/MIA birdhouse comes with a blanket, puzzle and other gifts devoted to veterans.
Each basket comes with a keepsake ornament, and Ague noted how each gift evokes a common thread of family — such as learning about space exploration, making a snowman or cookies or playing games together. And she said any of the gifts could generate the spark to inspire a foster child to follow the career of their dreams.
FosterAdopt Connect has been open in Hannibal for less than a year, but it has forged serveral partnerships that are vital to reaching as many foster families as possible. In addition to collaborating with local agencies like Embrace Children & Families of Northeast Missouri, Coyote Hill, Douglass Community Services and Children's Division, the Hannibal branch partners with other FosterAdopt Connect branches across the Show-Me State to make sure foster families receive what they need.
Ague stressed the agency works each day to remove barriers for every member of a foster family, through efforts such as providing beds, clothing advocacy and other support resources for foster parents and items unique to each foster child's needs. "Sammy's Window" is on-site with needed items including toys and clothing like coats, shirts, pants and shoes.
This is the first year for the "All I Want for Christmas" auction and general fundraiser like it help provide foster children with specific items that might not be covered by certain grants. Ague said examples of items that aren't always donated or included in grants are hygiene essentials, underwear, socks, cheerleading supplies, basketball shoes, cleats, fishing equipment and other specialized items that help each foster child pursue their passions and stay connected within their foster family, in their school district and with their friends.
Fundraisers like the auction help FosterAdopt Connect to "complete the entire package" to help move beyond barriers and provide items that meet each foster child's specific needs so they can participate in activities and feel a sense of belonging that other children sometimes take for granted.
Ague pointed out that while jackets and coats are often donated to "Sammy's Window", children still need gloves, boots, scarves and hats in the correct size. The same is true in summer, when kids may need the right size swimsuit to attend a swimming party, swim at the Hannibal Aquatic Center or visit Mark Twain Lake.
"The focus of why we do our fundraisers is to be able to allow us to provide the service that we do, but to specifically address the individual needs of each child, so that they can continue to feel like they're a part of the family — that they are not in any way set apart from the kids when they are not able to participate in something, because they don't want to ask their foster parents for something because they know it is a financial burden," she said.
Ague explained that staying connected and feeling a sense of belonging has a snowball effect which extends into adulthood — as a foster child becomes an adult, they can continue to form positive relationships. The need to make a positive impact is great in the area: there are 249 children who are in need of foster care services in the area.
"We have a responsibility as a society, and as a state and as a community to keep our kids safe," she said. "We have 249 kids who for some reason or another are needing to be safe, and so we need foster families — we need families to step up and say I'm willing to take on the challenge of being able to add to my family."
Ague stressed that support is available every day from FosterAdopt Connect and partner agencies. She said it is wonderful to see how partner agencies work as a team to provide that network for foster families.
FosterAdopt Connect is in the process of renovating a vacant area next door to make room for a revamped Sammy's Window area. Donations of new and gently used clothing are accepted Monday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and school supplies, hygiene items are also needed. The agency is also always seeking volunteers. People can learn more by calling 573-719-1472, stopping by 714 Broadway or visiting their Facebook page.
To bid on any of the gifts for the "All I Want for Christmas" silent auction online, visit, https://go.charityauctionstoday.com/e/976. Everyone is welcome to view the items they bid on during from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Admiral Coontz Armory, and the event is set up so the winning bidder can take the gift basket or item home after bidding concludes.
All proceeds from the auction will benefit local foster families and adoptive children and their families in Clark, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike and Ralls counties. General donations are also welcome on the auction website.
