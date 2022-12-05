HANNIBAL — FosterAdopt Connect is celebrating the Christmas season with its first "All I Want for Christmas" silent auction on Saturday, featuring specially themed items and gift baskets to help foster families throughout the area.

Branch Director Tamitha Ague explained online bidding is underway until the conclusion of the in-person event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Each donated gift and themed basket feature items designed to give foster children and families an opportunity to celebrate the season and connect through fun activities.

