HANNIBAL — A Hannibal agency offering a wide variety of support and resources for area foster children has announced an opportunity to support graduation memories for eligible youth.
Foster Adopt Connect (FAC) has received a grant from the Community Foundation of West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri. This grant allows FAC to offer graduating seniors an opportunity to obtain educational memories at no cost.
FAC is seeking to set the goal of this project to award at least one graduating foster care or kinship placement and/or adoptive child who has been in the system before adoption, per school within the service area, which includes Marion, Monroe, Pike and Ralls counties of Northeast Missouri.
Students must have the endorsement of their School Counselor and/or School Social Worker or School Principal attesting they are qualified for this project funding based on being in foster care or kinship placement home or living environment.
Educational memory purchases will be reimbursed to the foster child/family or kinship child/family or adoptive child upon receipt of qualifying expenditures to Foster Adopt Connect.
Reimbursements must have been made be between January 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023. Eligible items include class rings or necklaces, caps and gowns, tassels, yearbooks, class photos, senior portraits, and graduation Invitations.
More information is available by calling 573-719-1472 or visiting 714 Broadway.
