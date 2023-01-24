ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A former Ralls County woman was sentenced to to 2 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for embezzling $1.2 million from a Ralls County agricultural business.

Stephanie D. Carper, 51, also ordered to repay the money she stole while exploiting her position as secretary of the company. From September 2013 to September 2019, Carper filled in her own name at least 44 checks that had been pre-signed by the company’s owner and his relatives, Carper admitted in her guilty plea.

