HANNIBAL — Plans that would see the former Saint Elizabeth Hospital converted into senior housing took a step forward Tuesday night during the Hannibal City Council meeting at city hall.
The council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor James Hark to sign a letter of intent between the city of Hannibal and 3 Diamond Development, LLC for 109 Virginia St., at no cost for rehabilitation and reinvestment.
According to City Manager Lisa Peck the city was approached by the development group with a proposal for an adaptive reuse of the former hospital, which later was used as an office building.
“The development will consist of one- and two-bedroom units that will be restricted to seniors at the 50% to 60% area median income level or below,” she said.
Passage of the resolution reportedly opens the door for 3 Diamond Development to begin pursuing funding for the proposed project at the long-blighted site. Over almost the past decade multiple developers have unsuccessfully sought low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission to help pay to convert the former health care site into a senior apartment complex.
In other business, council members heard an appeal from Monique McPike regarding the denial of her request for a liquor license at her business, Moe’s Lounge, 2905 St. Mary’s Ave. The council voted unanimously to allow McPike to secure a liquor license and to revise the city ordinance which had prevented her from being eligible to hold such a license.
Approval was given a bid of $38,541 from Sentinel Emergency Solutions for five thermal imaging cameras and related equipment for the Hannibal Fire Department.
A resolution was approved regarding the sale of city-owned property at 1200 Clark St. to Myra Oppy and Steven Nelson, Jr., for $500, plus related costs.
A bid of $359,999 from RL Persons Construction, Inc. was accepted regarding the Palmyra Road Sidewalk Project. The project will see new sidewalk added from Bay Avenue to Riverview Park.
Approval was given two requests for street closures by the Loafers Car Club. The club’s annual car show will take place on Saturday, May 8. Its reunion cruise in is scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 11.