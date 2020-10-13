COLUMBIA — For 25 years, The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri has partnered with Mizzou Athletics on the Score Against Hunger campaign. On Oct. 17, Mizzou Football will celebrate the anniversary with the Score Against Hunger Game, raising attention for the effort to end food insecurity while taking on Vanderbilt at Memorial Stadium.
Starting Oct. 10 and running through gameday, Missouri Employers Mutual will match all donations made to the Score Against Hunger campaign up to $25,000. The opportunity gives Tiger fans and supporters of The Food Bank a chance to double their impact when donating to tackle hunger. The Food Bank’s coverage area includes local counties like Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby.
“On the 25th anniversary of our largest effort to bring attention to food insecurity, The Food Bank faces one of the most significant challenges since our founding,” said Lindsay Lopez, CEO and President of The Food Bank. “We’re grateful to continue this relationship with Mizzou Athletics as we help neighbors in need through the crisis, which has reminded our community that hunger knows no season.”
Led by Mizzou Football Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and sponsored by Mpix, Score Against Hunger supports The Food Bank’s operation to help people during the COVID-19 crisis. Nationally, more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity because of the pandemic. The Food Bank works with 140 partner agencies and 150 schools across 32 counties to distribute food to people looking for help as they recover.
“Mizzou Football has a proud tradition of taking the field against food insecurity,” Drinkwitz said. “This year, I challenge all Tiger fans to join The Food Bank and me for the 25th anniversary of Score Against Hunger.”
More information about the campaign and donation opportunities are available at scoreagainsthunger.org.