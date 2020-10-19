Food, activities fill in for canceled festival

HANNIBAL — A long line of people waited in Central Park at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, to buy catfish sandwiches from the Hannibal Knights of Columbus, just as they have for many years at the city’s annual Folklife Festival.
Although this year the Hannibal Arts Council canceled its festival to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Knights of Columbus chose to sell fish sandwiches in Central Park on the Saturday the festival had been planned.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” KC Grand Knight Ryan Fisher said, adding the half-block line waiting for the fish began at 10:30 a.m. The club was prepared to sell 1,000 fish sandwiches. After starting with 750, he said, “We sent a guy to get more.”
Their French fries were sold out by mid-afternoon, and he planned to continue selling fish until 6 p.m. One member said the club usually sells 4,000 fish sandwiches at the Folklife Festival.
The funds raised are all donated to Holy Family Catholic Church, Holy Family School and organizations such as Angel Wings, Fisher said.
Nearby in the park KC Auxiliary members Susan Foley, Kristi Pierceall and Sherri Ortwerth were selling desserts including apple crisp and pumpkin bars.
Earlier Saturday, a yoga class was offered in the park, led by Twisted Juniper Yoga owner Emily Trevathan.
As she waited to buy her fish, Kristy Trevathan said she had come to watch her daughter’s yoga class, and about a dozen people participated. She noted the $160 raised for the HAC would be matched by an anonymous donor. Although the sunshine had brought the temperature up by afternoon, the class was in the morning, when it was “chilly — very very cool,” she said.
In what had been described as a mini-festival, the Knights of Columbus members were joined by a few vendors, including booths offering dog treats, goat soap and kettle corn.
At the Moneer Woodworks booth, Steve and Shelby Moneer were selling wooden cutting boards. Noting they are just starting out their local business, they said they planned to make their festival debut in Hannibal this year, after moving here in July. Both have local family members.
The Moneers said their cutting boards are made of plum, walnut and other wood, mostly hardwoods. They could be used for cutting cheese, as well as serving meat and cheese, Shelby Moneer said.