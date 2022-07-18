PALMYRA — Palmyra Mayor Rusty Adrian is excited about progress for the city-wide storm water improvement project as the next phase takes shape on the west side of town.
Klingner and Associates has been working on planning and cost analysis near Buchanan St. A new pipe and associated inlets are being devised to assist with removing storm water that collects on the surface on that side of town.
A previously completed storm water issue repair near the Marion County Courthouse addressed issues through new curbing, street repairs and inlet installations. Marion County Commissioners agreed to split the cost of that repair with the City of Palmyra.
City officials and representatives from Klingner previously held a series of town halls so residents could point out areas of concern and look at the plans in the Sesquicentennial Building. The project estimate of about $3.5 million could be brought down to $2.5 to $2.7 million if city employees performed some of the work. Former Mayor Graham said in 2018 many of the supporters of the storm water plan likely turned out to vote for the first capital improvement proposal, which missed approval by five votes.
Adrian explained employees with the Street Department and Board of Public Works will be performing work throughout the course of the project, addressing one section at a time to take care of the community-wide endeavor.
Along with the forthcoming project on Palmyra's west side, a separate project to the south is moving ahead as part of the city-wide effort. Easements are being secured for this section of the project.
Adrian said a homeowner expressed reservations about the previous proposal, so Klingner associates are reworking the water retention pond to the satisfaction of the homeowner.
City officials and representatives with Klingner and Associates have held a series of public meetings before the tax increase was approved.
Palmyra voters approved a 1/4 cent-sales tax increase in April 2019, which has generated about $240,000 so far. Adrian also commended Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Director Corey Mehaffy for providing counseling and expertise throughout the process.
During the City Council's July 7 meeting, three applications were approved to request funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Adrian said if those funds are received, the project will be able to move forward with alacrity.
With those funds combined with the existing capital improvement funds dedicated to the project, Adrian expressed confidence that the jobs can be "picked off one by one."
A large portion of the storm water plan centers on the south end of town. Adrian said from there, projects will progress for the storm water package down the east side.
"I respect all of the citizens of this town, and when we get this south project on the road, and we get it started, that's really going to be moving. Then we'll be looking to the next phase, and the next phase. I'm hoping it will get started this fall. We'll just wait and see. It takes time," Adrian said, noting the process isn't immediate in regard to the ARPA applications being released and announcements being made about available funds.
Adrian shared his enthusiasm about the direction of the project so far, noting meetings with homeowners so far have been mainly positive.
"I'm optimistic and excited about getting this storm drain upgraded all over town. It's going to be a good project," he said. "I really appreciate the opportunity to apply for help through ARPA and any of the organizations, like FEMA. It's nice that we can get that funding. Any time that we can get funding to help like that, it makes things more exciting for us."
