PALMYRA — The Miss Marion County Fair Queen Pageant will take place on Saturday, and five participants are vying for the crown.
Elina Auburn Reed
Elina Auburn Reed resides on a farm in Hannibal and attends Palmyra R-1 High School.
She will be a senior this upcoming year. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Lance and Tamara Reed.
Elina has been a member of the Palmyra FFA Chapter since 2019, demonstrating ongoing agricultural involvement.
She is currently a member of the PHS Varsity Cheerleading squad and is a recognized UCA All-American Cheerleader. Elina is employed at TCBY in Quincy, Ill., where she applies the leadership skills she has obtained from her participation in various student organizations.
One of those organizations is the National Honor Society, where scholarship, leadership, service and character play a major role in how to represent oneself. She has previously served as the Vice President and Secretary of the 2023 graduating class. Upon graduation, Elina plans to attend a four-year university to achieve her personal career goals.
Jessica Kreider
Jessica Kreider is the 19-year-old daughter of Kirk Kreider and Priscilla Brasfeild of Palmyra and Kelly and Steve Charton of Hannibal.
She graduated from Palmyra High School in 2021 where she was involved in FCCLA and was the manager for basketball.
Jessica is pursuing a degree in special education or human services at Quincy University, where she is active in bowling.
In her free time, she enjoys dancing, gymnastics, painting, bowling and competing in pageants. She has danced at Barb Stewart Dance and Gymnastics in Hannibal for three years.
Drew Billups
Drew Billups is the 19-year-old daughter of Chris and Melissa Billups.
She attends Immanuel Baptist Church in Hannibal. In high school, she was an active member of FFA, FCA and participated in four varsity sports.
Drew continued her academic and athletic career at Hannibal LaGrange University, where she qualified to compete at Christian Nationals in track and field.
She is transferring to Lindenwood University this fall to continue her degree in exercise science.
In her free time, she enjoys making memories with her family and friends and teaching swim lessons at the local YMCA.
Chloe Shade
Chloe Shade is the 19-year-old daughter of Troy and Abbey Shade of Palmyra.
She will be a sophomore at Culver-Stockton College, where she is pursuing her special education degree. Along with going to college, she is a part of the cheer team and the sorority Sigma Kappa.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her sorority sisters, working on her platform, spending time with friends and family and knitting.
Elizabeth Bimson
Elizabeth Bimson is the 20-year-old daughter of Brad and Barb Bimson.
She lives on her family farm in Taylor.
In high school, Elizabeth was part of the varsity cheer team, a FFA officer for three years and a student council member. During her time in FFA, she raised and showed chickens in the county fair.
Elizabeth now attends Culver-Stockton College, where she will be a junior this fall, pursuing a degree in nursing. Along with schooling, Elizabeth is also a member of the CSC cheer squad.
She currently works at Blessing Hospital’s Library. She plans to work at Blessing Hospital upon graduating college and passing the NCLEX.
