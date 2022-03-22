MONROE CITY, Mo. — Five people from Clarence, including three children, were injured Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 7:50 a.m. on Route J, just west of Duncan’s Bridge.
Involved in the mishap was a 2000 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 33-year-old Tessie C. Gorham of Clarence.
According to the accident report, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road where it struck a signpost and bridge abutment before overturning.
Tessie C. Gorham suffered minor injuries. She indicated that she would see her own medical treatment.
Also injured were four passengers. Sustaining serious injuries were 26-year-old Benjamin E. Gorham, who was transported by Randolph County ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia, and a 12-year-old male who was flown to University Hospital.
Left with minor injuries were an 11-year-old male and a 9-year-old female. Both indicated they would use a private vehicle to seek medical treatment.
All of the injured were wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.