PALMYRA, Mo. — Five people from the state of Louisiana were injured Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 3 a.m. on U.S. 61, two miles south of Palmyra.
Involved in the mishap was a 2012 Nissan Maxima driven by Darrell A. Hayes, 38, of Gonzales, La.
According to the incident report the northbound vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
Hayes, who was not wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries.
Sustaining minor injuries were four passengers, LaToya E. Beckett, 38, of Prairieville, La., a 14-year-old female from Prairieville, La., a 7-year-old female from Prairieville, La., and a 6-year-old female from Gonzales, La. The three juveniles were wearing safety devices while Beckett was not.
All of the injured were transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
• Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 12:45 p.m. on Route J, three and a half miles north of Perry.
Involved in the crash was a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jordan D. Turner, 29, of O'Fallon and a 2011 Ford E-350 operated by Robert D. Yancey, 63, of Perry.
According to the incident report Turner reportedly fell asleep causing the Chevrolet to cross the centerline and strike the Ford.
Turner, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries. He indicated he would seek medical treatment.
Yancey, who was also wearing a safety device, sustained serious injuries. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
• A St. Louis area woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 12:19 p.m. on Route W north of Route WW.
Involved in the mishap was a 2010 Saturn Outlook driven by Juanita K. Swope, 62, of Lake St. Louis.
According to the incident report the southbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a fence and a tree.
Swope, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
