QUINCY, Ill. — Students from three local communities received their degrees during Quincy University's 159th commencement ceremony in May.
The area graduates were Ayden Daniel Nichols, of Hannibal — Bachelor of Science in Management; Olivia M. Clark, of New London — Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Christa Joan Dowil, of New London — Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Michelle Ann Epperson, of New London — Bachelor of Science in Management; and Hannah Kathleen Meyers, of Shelbyville — Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
Senior representative Ouekie Wright delivered the program's welcome address and reflection. Wright is a business management major and is a member of the QU Cross Country and Track and Field teams.
Ralph M. Oakley '80 and William E. "Bill" Taylor '60 were awarded Honorary Degrees of Doctor of Humane Letters during the ceremony. Oakley also delivered the commencement address.
As commencement speaker, Oakley challenged students to recall their personal journeys to Quincy University and shared the diverse responses he had received when posing this question to alums from many eras.
Oakley encouraged graduates to infuse their next steps with passion.
"Following your passion will more likely make you happy, make you feel content with who you are and what you're doing, and it will also likely make you a unique contributor in a world that needs your contribution," he said.
• Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., is proud to announce three area students who were named to the spring dean's list for exemplary academic performance: Taylor Grimsley, of Bowling Green; Haleigh St. Clair,, of Monroe City; and McCailyn Drainer, of Perry, received honors.
To be included on the dean's list, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.
