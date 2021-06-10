HANNIBAL — The number of people becoming “hooked” on fishing in Hannibal is rapidly growing, according to members of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department.
The recent renovation of the pond in a city park that is adjacent to South U.S. 61 is helping fuel much of the interest, according to Mary Lynne Richards of the HPRD.
“Huckleberry Park is so popular because of the fishing. So many people are using it now,” she said during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
“It has been neat to see,” added Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. “A lot of people are fishing there.”
Fishing lessons, which are being offered on Saturdays at the Huckleberry Park pond during June and July by Youth Empowered Sports and Activities in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and HPRD, are helping introduce the sport to a younger generation.
Huckleberry Park is not the only place in Hannibal where a renewed interest in fishing is being seen.
“A lot of people are fishing on the riverfront along the long sidewalk. That has been good to see,” Dorian said.
Fishing is not exclusively a warm-weather pastime in Hannibal. The HPRD spent approximately $1,200 a year ago to have the Huckleberry Park pond stocked with 200 trout. The investment proved extremely popular.
“I heard from several people who caught their maximum and were really happy,” Richards said.
In March, Dorian announced that more trout would be added to the Huckleberry Park pond again this year. This time around the fish might be provided through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Urban Trout Fishing Program. The HPRD explored being a part of the program last year, but some of the state’s guidelines regarding ice fishing prompted the city to instead purchase the trout from a private contractor.
“It sounds like from what they (MDC personnel) are saying that they are going to take away the requirement for ice fishing because so many communities won’t allow it because of insurance purposes,” said Aron Lee, the city’s assistant director of central services — parks division. “In turn that would allow us to be a part of that program where they would supply the trout. Right now they are unable to. We are hoping that next year we will be able to be a part of it (the Urban Trout Fishing Program).”