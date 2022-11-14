JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The cold blast of winter air over the weekend is now bringing in the first statewide forecast for winter precipitation beginning Monday afternoon and continuing overnight. Accumulation of one to three inches is possible and could affect Tuesday morning’s commute.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers that even a small amount of snow on the pavement can cause slippery conditions and impact travel, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slow down and allow yourself extra time if you must drive.

