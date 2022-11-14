JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The cold blast of winter air over the weekend is now bringing in the first statewide forecast for winter precipitation beginning Monday afternoon and continuing overnight. Accumulation of one to three inches is possible and could affect Tuesday morning’s commute.
The Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers that even a small amount of snow on the pavement can cause slippery conditions and impact travel, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slow down and allow yourself extra time if you must drive.
MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm and will continue working overnight. The primary focus will be to address winter weather on interstates and other major high-volume highways. After the precipitation ends and the high primary routes are mostly clear, crews will focus on the lower volume number and letter state highways. With this being the first winter weather of the year, crews will be doing training for the new drivers during this storm.
Despite the department’s best efforts, it has not made progress filling the winter operations vacancies.
“With years of high turnover, we are nearly 30 percent below the staffing we need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “With this statewide winter storm, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift. It will take longer to clear the roads especially the lower volume number and lettered roads.”
Motorists can check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones.
More information about road conditions and warnings are available by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.