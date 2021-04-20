HANNIBAL -- The next step in the process of calling a special election in Hannibal later this year was taken Tuesday night at city hall when the city council gave first reading to a bill authorizing such an election on Aug. 3.
During the council meeting on March 16 council members voted to stage an election in August. The purpose of the special election is to ask voters in the city of Hannibal to raise the sales tax rate by 0.5 percent. If Proposition One is approved the sole purpose of the revenue that is generated by the increase would be to fund "citywide infrastructure and remedial improvements."
The bill authorizing the special election will come up for a second and final reading when the council meets in regular session on Tuesday, May 4. The meeting in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall will begin that day at 7 p.m.
In other business, second and final reading was given the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau's request to hire one part-time associate at the Visitor Center and a full-time sales manager.
Final reading was given a bill authorizing an amendment to the May 16, 2008, agreement with Missouri Department of Transportation Aviation regarding airport funding.
The project will be an extension of Lakeside Drive the Lakeside Business and Technology Park for future development and to provide access to the Hannibal Board of Public Works' substation. The estimated eligible cost of the project is $1 million with the Governor's Cost Share Grant providing $835,000 of the necessary funds.
The council gave final reading to a bill that vacates an undeveloped street located between the property of Debra and Randall Hurt at 3200 Roosevelt Dr.
Revisions to the city's animal control ordinances were given a final reading.
A request was approved for street closures, the use of city-owned property and the sale and consumption of alcohol on city-owned property during the 45th annual Folklife Festival, Oct. 16 and 17.
Street closures were approved during the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis' Spring Pork Chop Dinner on May 14 and the Fall Pork Chop Dinner on Sept. 10.
A request for a zone waiver/license restrictions were approved for a promotional event for the Mobile Beverage Catering Company at 229 Broadway on May 29.
April Azotea spoke to the council regarding the city's revised animal ordinance.
Approval was given a first reading to a payroll amendment which would pay a salary of $19,502 for an office assistant for the municipal court.
A contract of obligation regarding the Hannibal sanitary landfill was approved. The contract is required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assurance that the city will maintain the landfill. The contract authorizes the director of the Department of Revenue and the state treasurer to withhold $211,272 from any funds that the state will disperse to the city if the city fails to properly provide post-closure care to the landfill.
A change order was approved in the amount of $10,060 for the Palmyra Road sidewalk project. The funds represent a deduction in what is being paid to the contractor, RL Persons Construction.
A traffic committee recommendation was approved that will see the school crossing zone extended at St. John's Lutheran School.
A resolution was approved regarding the acceptance of donated property at 200 Willow St. from Christopher Davis and Hailey Davis. The resolution includes a settlement agreement and release, along with a general warranty deed.
A resolution authorizing the sale of the city-owned property in 1925 Market St. was approved. Brad Walden is purchasing the property for $500 plus costs.