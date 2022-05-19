HANNIBAL — The stage is nearly set for the creation of another new subdivision in the city of Hannibal after the city council gave a successful first reading Tuesday night to the final plat of the proposed Timberview Terrace Subdivision.
According to a memo to the council from Building Inspector Mike Murphy, the Joe Churchill development will be a residential subdivision located on Stardust Drive. The subdivision will consist of approximately 12.5 acres of land and will feature around 11 lots.
The property is zoned Planned Density Residential which allows for accessory buildings, detached single-family dwellings, duplex and triplex attached dwellings, multifamily dwellings, rental apartments, condominiums/townhouses attached (ownership) and limited office/commercial.
The Hannibal Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final plat of the subdivision at its April 21 meeting. At that time it also gave a favorable recommendation to the council regarding the proposed development.
The final plat will come up for a second reading before the council at its next regularly scheduled meeting June 7.
