HANNIBAL — Options for Women is moving closer to construction for a new facility in Hannibal, after a successful inaugural Banquet for Life in Hannibal and other fundraising efforts have reflected strong community support for the forthcoming pregnancy resource center.
Paul Brunner, executive director of Options for Women, said the architectural firm Architechnics met with Options for Women to make a few tweaks before finalizing drawings for construction of the new site. The drawings are ready to present to the City of Hannibal for the required permits, and Bethel Builders Assocation crews are poised to begin work. Donors at the first Hannibal Banquet for Life gave $56,182, which covers the build-out costs for the planned center at 7A Northport Plaza.
So far, just under $80,000 has been raised toward the goal of $150,000 for opening the Hannibal facility. Brunner is excited to see the generosity unfolding during December, the biggest month for donations to the organization. In January, budgeting decisions will be made, and Brunner anticipates hiring one or two staff members for the future Hannibal location.
Steventhen Holland, the guest speaker at the Bowling Green, Mo. banquet and the Hannibal event, shared an emotional testimony of how he was saved from abortion and later adopted. Brunner said Holland’s experiences are a crucial reflection of the work Options for Women performs, including counseling, life coaching, ultrasounds, baby goods, courses for fathers and other support services for mothers and fathers who are experiencing an unexpected pregnancy.
“It’s very exciting. [Holland] definitely has that vision, and we pray that more people catch that vision, that we are creating a culture of life, and we do want to make abortion unthinkable,” he said. “We want to give people that hope that there’s help there for them, there are resources there for them to navigate unexpected, unintended pregnancies.”
Holland “touched a lot of heartstrings” as he shared his story with the banquet attendees, Brunner said. He stressed there is a long line of parents who are ready to adopt a child.
“Steventhen touched on that. As he said, he’s kind of the poster child of pro-life in light of abortion, and also adoption, being such a key part of that,” Brunner said. “God used him in just an incredible way for us and for both our centers. We were really blessed to have him as our speaker.”
A crowdfunding page for reaching the goal for the Hannibal center is available at https://secure.fundeasy.com/ministrysync/event/website/home/?e=22064. Also, baby bottle campaigns are underway, with people distributing reusable bottles to households to fill with donations. More information and bottles are available by calling Options for Women at 573-213-5119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.