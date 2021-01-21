HANNIBAL — Safety partners, educators, school administrators, health officials, and parents of teen drivers are invited to attend the free First Impact ZOOM program from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb 1.
First Impact educates parents and teens regarding Missouri’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) law. Attendance at First Impact is ideal for parents of teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 19 years old, as well as new and soon-to-be teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 19 years old.
The interactive program aims to eliminate motor vehicle fatalities and injuries among teens. It further attempts to reduce teen involved crashes by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s GDL law.
Marsha Jones, retired law enforcement officer, and James Baker, educator at Wright City High School, will be featured speakers. Deana Dothage, University of Missouri, School of Medicine, Department of PM & R, ThinkFirst Missouri, will serve as moderator.
The objectives of the First Impact Program are to increase awareness of teen driving risks, strengthen understanding of Missouri’s GDL law, encourage GDL monitoring and enforcement at home and emphasize the importance of being a positive role model.
Participants can expect a 90-minute evidence-based injury prevention program presented in ZOOM by law enforcement officers and trained facilitators. The format will include a PowerPoint presentation, a video and handouts (available upon request by mail). Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Anyone in Missouri can join the zoom session at no charge. The registration link is https://umsystemprotected.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlcemtqzksGdU-AAdz8OUGxO66rWy3srak.
A brief video with more information about First Impact is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPK1JJlhtwA. The event is accessible on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/157921395838148.