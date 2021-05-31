HANNIBAL — Safety partners, educators, school administrators, health officials and parents of teen drivers are invited to attend the upcoming First Impact ZOOM presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14.
Northeast and St. Louis region speakers will include Marsha Jones, retired law enforcement officer, and Allyn Workman, driver education instructor.
The moderator for the program will be Deana Dothage, University of Missouri, School of Medicine, Department of PM&R, ThinkFirst Missouri.
First Impact educates parents and teens regarding Missouri’s Graduated Driver License law. Attendance at First Impact is ideal for parents of teen drivers, between the ages of 14 and 19 years old, as well as new and soon-to-be teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 19 years old.
First Impact aims to eliminate motor vehicle fatalities and injuries among teens. It further attempts to reduce teen involved crashes by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s GDL law.
The objectives of the First Impact Program are to increase awareness of teen driving risks, support understanding of Missouri’s GDL law, increase GDL monitoring and enforcement at home and emphasize the importance of being a positive role model for young drivers.
Participants can expect a 90-minute evidence-based injury prevention program presented in ZOOM by law enforcement officers and trained facilitators. The format will include a PowerPoint presentation, a video and handouts (available upon request by mail). Participants will be provided an opportunity to ask questions.
Anyone in Missouri can join the zoom session at no charge. The Facebook link for the event is: https://fb.me/e/16OzGIWoS.
RSVP opportunities are available by calling 573-884-3463. Participants can also register in advance for this meeting at https://umsystemprotected.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwlceyuqTkjHdGVYjcOYbK2aumh9op94sZj.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
A brief video to learn more about First Impact is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPK1JJlhtwA.