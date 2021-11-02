BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The First Impact Parent Education Program will be coming to Bowling Green High School auditorium from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 700 W. Adams St. in Bowling Green, Mo.
Speakers for the session will be Bob McWilliams, retired law enforcement officer, and Deana Dothage, representing University of Missouri, School of Medicine, Department of PM&R and ThinkFirst Missouri.
First Impact educates parents and teens regarding Missouri’s Graduated Driver License law. Attendance at First Impact is ideal for parents of teen drivers who are 14-19 years old and new and soon-to-be-teen drivers who are 14-19 years old.
First Impact aims to eliminate motor vehicle fatalities and injuries among teens. It further attempts to reduce teen involved crashes by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s GDL law.
A brief video to learn more about First Impact is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPK1JJlhtwA.
The objectives of the First Impact Program are to increase awareness of teen driving risks, foster understanding of Missouri’s GDL law, encourage GDL monitoring and enforcement at home and reinforce the importance of being a positive role model.
Participants can expect a 90-minute, evidence-based injury prevention program presented by law enforcement officers and trained facilitators. The format will include a PowerPoint presentation, a video and handouts. Participants will be provided an opportunity to ask questions.
RSVP opportunities are available by calling 573-884-3463 or emailing dothaged@health.missouri.edu.
