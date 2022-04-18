First District American Legion Auxiliary officers lay wreath

PARIS, Mo. — Members of the First District of the American Legion Auxiliary attended the funeral of Judy Hollingsworth, American Legion Auxiliary member of the Monroe County Unit 221 of Paris on Friday, April 8.
Hollingsworth most recently held the position of secretary-treasurer and membership chairman of her unit. During previous years she served as Poppy Poster District chairman.
Auxiliary ladies attending the funeral held a ceremony honoring Hollingsworth and her years of service. District President Linda Maddox said a few words and Jackie Clay, Sgt. of Arms of the Paris Unit, placed a patriotic wreath around Hollingsworth’s urn.
American Legion Auxiliary First District members in attendance included Jackie Clay, of Paris Unit; Michelle Emmerich of Macon Unit; Wanda Burnett, District Secretary and Treasurer and President of Macon Unit; Victoria Ornelas, Department President and President of Hannibal Unit; Linda Maddox, District President and President of Callao Unit; and Jessica Clay, District Asst. Sergeant of Arms and Sergeant of Arms of Paris Unit.
