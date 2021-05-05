HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s year-old water disinfection system recently passed a significant test when the first granular activated carbon media change out took place.
“Overall the process went well,” said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
While the water treatment system features eight media-holding vessels, the GAC media in just two was replaced.
“The exchange of the media occurred in vessels seven and eight. They had been online since March of last year,” Munzlinger said, during the April meeting of the HBPW Board. “They really could have been replaced sooner, but we wanted to push it off until there was a little bit warmer weather since we were transitioning the material inside from the outside elements.”
While the media change out went well, it was not flawless.
“There were some issues with actuated valves that we are continuing to work out,” Munzlinger said. “We have worked with the manufacturer’s rep to get those resolved.”
Hannibal’s GAC water treatment system went into service on March 31, 2020.