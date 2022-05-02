PARIS, Mo. — First Baptist Church in Paris will host a blood drive on Thursday afternoon as the critical need for blood donations continues.
American Red Cross officials reported appointment levels are very low, and volunteer blood donations are necessary for the nation’s blood supply and to meet patients’ needs for life-saving blood products.
Doors open at 12:45 p.m., and the blood drive begins at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 106 N. Main St. in Paris. The drive will take place through 5:30 p.m.
Donors are encouraged to make appointments by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the term “FirstBaptistParis”.
