MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced firewood cutting for personal use will be allowed by permit at designated areas of Mark Twain Lake.
The cutting period will begin Nov. 5, 2020 and continue through Feb. 8, 2021. United States Army Corps of Engineers personnel announced firewood cutting areas may closed for short durations during this period to accommodate hunting seasons, inclement weather and ground conditions. Frank Russell Recreation Area Campground is currently available for cutting firewood. Additional firewood cutting locations in recreation areas and hunter/fisherman access areas will become available throughout the cutting period.
Visitors are urged to check the Mark Twain Lake Facebook page for future news releases to determine the status of these areas.
The fee for a firewood permit is $10. Permits are available by calling (no in-person transactions) the Mark Twain Lake Project Office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Credit card or debit card are the only forms of payment accepted. Firewood cutting for commercial use or resale is prohibited.
More information is available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456, or by calling 573-735-4097.