Firearm theft results in 8-year prison sentence for Hannibal man

ST. LOUIS — U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced Dalton Culp, 29, of Hannibal, to eight years in prison following a theft of firearms from a Hannibal farm supply store.
According to a document from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Culp sold one firearm to an undercover federal agent.
Culp was also ordered to repay more than $5,000 to the Farm and Home Supply store in Hannibal. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Culp and others stole seven guns from the store the morning of June 26, 2020.
A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later learned that Culp had a gun for sale. The agent, working undercover, bought a Kimber 9mm pistol from Culp on Sept. 3, 2020. The agent reported the serial number of the gun had been partially obliterated, but it appeared to match one of the guns taken in the burglary.
After his arrest, Culp admitted to participating in the burglary and keeping the Kimber pistol for himself, his plea agreement said.
Culp, who has prior felony convictions, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court March 7 to three felonies: theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office report.
On March 30, Judge Fleissig sentenced Culp’s cousin, Cory Culp, 28, of Ralls County, to 21 months in prison.
A charge of possession of a stolen firearm is pending against a third defendant, Kyle Stolberg, 22.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hannibal Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.