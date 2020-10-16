HANNIBAL — The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a fire weather watch for Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois from late Saturday morning until early Saturday evening because of windy conditions and low relative humidity.
Northeast Missouri counties included in the watch, which begins at 11 a.m. and extends through 7 p.m., are Marion, Ralls, Monroe and Pike.
In the affected area south winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, and relative humidity as low as 20 to 25 percent are expected.
On Wednesday burn bans were announced in the city of Hannibal and for the area served by the Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District.