LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Area Historical Museum is getting in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by hosting a “Find the Leprechaun” event for kids ages 17 and younger.
It takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at 304 Georgia St. in downtown Louisiana.
Kids and their parents are invited to find one of the wee mischief-makers hidden among the museum’s displays.
Those who do will be entered in a drawing for $50, courtesy of The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana. The winner’s name will be drawn at the end of the event. People who are not present at that time should fill in the entry blank with a telephone number.
“Come see if Irish eyes are smiling on you and your shamrocks,” said Museum President Brent Engel. “And be sure to wear your green. If you don't, you may miss out on the pot of gold — or, in this case, cash.”
