HANNIBAL — Local nonprofit agencies providing shelter and food programs can receive support through grants and direct payments to support their efforts following a year filled with new challenges.
Area nonprofit agencies and organizations providing shelter or food assistance are encouraged to apply support from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. District 13, covering 11 area counties, was chosen by the National Board to receive $38,663 in set-aside state funding and $$8,294 in direct funding. Stephanie Black, administrative grant coordinator at AVENUES shelter, said representatives from area nonprofit agencies meet with Diana Hendrix, administrator of the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, to decide how to divide the funds among eligible agencies to support their shelter and food outreach efforts.
So far, Black said the funding has helped AVENUES provide meals and hotel stays for clients, which has been especially crucial during the past year due to COVID concerns and limited space at the shelter.
“I’m very thankful for this opportunity to help the clients that we serve,” Black said. “It’s just been really beneficial and a wonderful assistance that we get.”
Pastor James Bridges said the many of the people who come to Harvest Outreach Ministries Harvest House are on probation, parole or dealing with addiction issues — and they have nothing. In addition to the sober living ministry of Harvest House, the church also provides free meals in the community through the Loaves and Fishes program.
“It will be a huge benefit to our community and to our services,” Bridges said.
The national board which selected the region is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, U.S.A., National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., the Jewish Federations of America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
In order to be eligible to receive funds, an agency must follow the national board’s guidelines: be a nonprofit organization or unit or government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, provide emergency food or shelter programs and have a voluntary board if the agency is a voluntary organization.
More information and applications are available by contacting Hendrix at 314 S. Main St. in Monroe City, Mo., calling 573-735-2131 or visiting www.efsp.unitedway.org.