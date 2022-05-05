HANNIBAL — While the official dedication of the Veterans Memorial at the Cardiff Hill Overlook Park in Hannibal occurred weeks ago some finishing touches at the site remain to be completed.
“The lights for the Veterans Memorial flag have been ordered. At this point they are probably four weeks out,” Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, said during the April meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
Dorian explained how the lights will be angled to best illuminate the flag and memorial.
“What we are thinking is to have two light poles so we can cross illuminate the flag and memorial at the same time,” he said during the park board’s March meeting. “The goal is when you are driving you will be able to see it from Third Street.”
The lighting project will be a joint effort, according to Dorian.
“This is something we will work with the board (of public works) on and install ourselves,” he said. “That should finalize that part of the project.”
In addition to lighting the flag and memorial, a few other jobs remain to be done in that area of the park.
“Mary Lynne (Richards of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department) is working on finalizing the memorial plaque with all the donors and the storyboard,” Dorian said. “We also have got two or three memorial benches that just came in that will go up there as well.”
