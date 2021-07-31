HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Arts Council and the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce recently partnered to implement Hannibal’s newest public art partnership — ART: OUT OF THE BOX.
Hannibal Board of Public Works selected specific traffic control boxes throughout the City of Hannibal to be wrapped in art to infuse art into public spaces, showcase area artists and Hannibal’s art community and enhance the visual landscape. A total of 11 traffic control boxes are now wrapped. Eight were installed at the beginning of July and three more were recently installed to complete the project.
The locations and featured works of art/artists recently installed include: 1700 block of Market Street in front of Eugene Field Elementary School — “Under the Sea #1” by Amanda Brown-DeClue; 2610 St. Mary’s Avenue — “Cardinal” by Kathy Hyer; and 3716 Market Street at Oakwood Elementary School — “Petals” by Elaina Dyke.
Locations and featured works of art/artists of previously installed include: Broadway and Main Street intersection — “Clearly It’s Me Snorkeling” by Brenda Beck Fisher; Broadway and Fourth Street intersection — “The Butterfly and the Flower” by Lisa Delcour; Broadway and Fifth Street intersection — “The Fire Within” by Elizabeth Mannhardt; Broadway and Seventh Street intersection — “Hummingbird” by Amanda Pendergrass; Broadway and Tenth Street intersection — “Flag Day” by Tim Judge; South Maple Avenue (side of Holy Family School) — “Spirit of Truth” by Sheryle Charity; Broadway and South Grand Avenue intersection — “Roaring to Save the Planet” by Cindy Logan; and Fulton Avenue (behind A.D. Stowell Elementary School) — “Hummingbird” by Brenda Beck Fisher.
Sponsors for the inaugural public art project include Chariton Valley, Commerce Bank, Dutch Country General Store, F&M Bank and Trust Company, First State Insurance Agency, HNB Bank, Hannibal Clinic, Hannibal Machine, Hannibal Proud, James O’Donnell Funeral Home, Oakwood Automotive, Northeast Missouri Humane Society, P&D Electric and Watlow.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce would like to give special thanks to HAC Office Manager Kerrie Green-Otten for designing the wraps, Independent’s Service Company for printing the wraps and Golden Ruler for stepping in to install the wraps. Organizers were pleased to be able to stay local for all services vital to the successful completion of the project.