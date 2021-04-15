HANNIBAL — The final phase in the Martin Street’s Stormwater and Water Repairs Project will commence Friday, April 16, during daylight hours as weather permits.
This construction project consisted of infrastructure improvements to Martin Street Corridor including the replacement of the underground storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains throughout the winter.
On April 16, the final phase of road repairs will begin with road paving. Martin Street will be closed completely to vehicle traffic. The Hannibal Board of Public Works asks residents living in the area to avoid parking on the street until construction is finalized.
More information is available by calling the HBPW Stormwater Department at 573-221-8050. HBPW staff thanks everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation with this project.