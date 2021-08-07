HANNIBAL — The Y-Men’s Club’s last Down By the River of the season will be Friday, Aug. 20, at the Y-Men’s Pavilion at 100 Hill St. in Hannibal.
The gate will open at 6 p.m. with a $5 admission fee. Visitors must be 21 years of age or older to enter. The band will be Raised on Radio. The Knights of Columbus will be there selling food. Beverages from Golden Eagle Distributing will also be available for purchase.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the YMCA of Hannibal to support their programs and facilities.