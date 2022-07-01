PALMYRA, Mo. — The installation of fiber by Chariton Valley in rural areas of Marion County continues to make headway.
Darin Dowell of Chariton Valley met with the county commissioners during their June 27 meeting.
Dowell showed the commissioners a map of the progress which has been made in recent weeks. Dowell said that service to some customers could start to be activated in the next three to four weeks.
In other business, the commissioners were advised by Michael Purol of Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates that the state's Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) program will be changing. According to Purol, in the future BRO funds will be combined rather than separated out by districts.
A committee will decide which bridges will be built. A county will be able to submit three bridges for consideration. Purol advised the commissioners to select their three bridges so that the county's application can be submitted by July 22.
The commissioners received a pay request from Bleigh Construction for engineering ($4,640) and construction ($244,690) performed on the new County Road 402 bridge, which is reportedly nearing completion.
The commissioners approved paying $21,500 to L & B Electronics for the installation of a warning siren in Taylor. Marion County will be reimbursed 75 percent of the project's cost by the State Emergency Management Agency.
A July 5 meeting of the commission has been canceled.
