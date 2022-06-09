PALMYRA — The installation of fiber throughout rural Marion County is progressing.
Representatives of Chariton Valley Fiber provided an update to the Marion County Commission during its June 6 meeting.
Chariton Valley is hoping to start turning on fiber to customers during the last week of June. The company will possibly begin invoicing the county by the end of June.
Chariton Valley is intending to have the fiber installation completed in Marion County by Oct. 31, 2022.
In other business, preliminary plans for the county's new storage building were presented. The commissioners agreed to have MECO Engineering, which designed the building, to prepare bid specs.
The county voted to purchase pallet racking for the new storage building from Hannibal Machine for $400.
Approval was given a cost benefit analysis plan for economic development as it pertains to the Doyle Enterprises project.
Teya Stice, county coordinator, reported having received information about the Hannibal School District's career and tech center.
The commissioners received a list of structurally insufficient bridges from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The commission has requested the state send a representative to speak to it about some of the bridges from the list.
Stice reported hearing from a property owner in the Emerson area who is wanting to tear down a building on 1.7 acres of land and construct three houses. The property is platted, according to Stice, who advised the woman to first speak with the health department about a septic system.
Stice said she will be working with Devon Campbell on a state Homeland Security grant for MOSWIN radios.
Douglass Community Services is asking the commission to sign a letter stating that Marion County has committed ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds toward a grant that will be used to help it construct a new building.
David Durst will be painting the jury room ceiling at the Palmyra courthouse later this month.
Allen's Carpet will begin the installation of new carpet in the courtroom at the courthouse in Palmyra in July.
One bid was received for epoxy flooring at the courthouse in Hannibal. The bid, which includes removing the existing tile, was $22,500 from Huber Custom Coating of Liberty, Ill. The commission accepted the bid.
