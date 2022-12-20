PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners received news that Chariton Valley expects to finish its fiber broadband installation work in the county by Dec. 31.
Darin Dowell provided the update to Marion County Commissioners David Lomax, Larry Welch and Steve Begley during their Dec. 12 meeting. He noted the time frame was weather-dependent.
- Commissioners approved additions to the Collector's Tax book for November.
- The Commission also approved a legal contract with Ivan Schraeder of the Schrader Law Firm for 2023.
- Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger presented fund balances and revenues from sales and use taxes for the county. She reported fund balances looked healthy, and sales tax revenue had declined slightly. Overall, sales tax revenue was greater than it was at the same time in 2021.
- Marion County Commissioners agreed to begin work on the 2023 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.