FFA students receive Proficiency Awards
FFA reporter Sophie Albright's supervised agricultural experience is owning her own dog grooming business. Sophie works hard at maintaining financial records with her project while operating her business. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO/CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — Students in the FFA program at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center competed in different Proficiency Award areas in February.

The award honors and recognizes students for their supervised agriculture experience projects and the specialized skills they have developed within them.

Four students competed at the Area Level, and three of them placed in the top three.

The students competing for the Proficiency awards in different experience areas were: Sophie Albright — Small Animal Production and Care; Ashton Braden — Equine Entrepreneurship; Alyssa Fountain — Poultry Production; and Emma Fountain — Agriculture Sales.

