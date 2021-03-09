FFA students receive Proficiency Awards

Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.