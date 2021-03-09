FFA students receive Proficiency Awards

HANNIBAL — Students in the FFA program at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center competed in different Proficiency Award areas in February.
The award honors and recognizes students for their supervised agriculture experience projects and the specialized skills they have developed within them.
Four students competed at the Area Level, and three of them placed in the top three.
The students competing for the Proficiency awards in different experience areas were: Sophie Albright — Small Animal Production and Care; Ashton Braden — Equine Entrepreneurship; Alyssa Fountain — Poultry Production; and Emma Fountain — Agriculture Sales.