FFA members celebrate National FFA Week

HANNIBAL — Members and officers in FFA at the Hannibal Career Technical Center celebrated National FFA Week, looking back on the skills they have learned and looking toward the future of the agriculture industry.
Sabrina Mahaney, agriculture instructor at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center, asked officers to respond to questions about what FFA Week means to them, their goals and how they are participating in the future of agriculture.
1. What makes you most excited about FFA Week?
"FFA Week is a time to honor the role FFA plays in the development of agriculture and agriculture education. I get most excited for FFA week when I see members participate and have a good time. Being an officer in FFA, it is exciting to plan and carry out the events." — Rylee Mastin, junior
2. What are some of the most exciting things you've done in FFA?
"Last year I showed at the fair for the first time and it was an amazing experience! I showed a steer and a horse and I enjoyed seeing all of my hard work pay off. It’s so fun to get together with many of your friends and be immersed in agriculture all week. I am thankful FFA has given me the opportunity to learn and be engaged in agriculture year-round." " — Sophie Albright, sophomore
"One of the most exciting things I’ve done in FFA is going to the National FFA convention in Indiana. We all learned so much about the different jobs in FFA and learned how agriculture is different in each state and the diversity around the nation. We also learned a lot about leadership skills by seeing the national officers and how they showed us what they went through to get to where they are. We were able to do a lot of other activities, too, like going to a haunted house, Honey farm, a concert and had a little time to explore Indianapolis.. It was really cool seeing all FFA members coming together at the convention." Rylee Mastin
3. The future of agriculture is happening right now with what you are doing. What future developments are most promising in agriculture?
"The most promising developments in agriculture would have to be the students. FFA students are taught how to advocate for agriculture; and keep the industry alive and consumers educated. This is important in any aspect of agriculture, whether it's raising crops or livestock. Agriculture is such a huge industry, and no field can go overlooked." — Emma Fountain, junior
4. How does it make you feel to participate in new projects and work with new ideas?
"Whenever we have new projects or ideas, it feels good to be able to speak your opinion and bounce ideas off of other fellow members. It’s a great feeling to see ideas come to light and become a real thing." — Rylee Mastin
"There have been multiple different projects throughout my journey in FFA that have sparked my interest. Building our High School’s greenhouse is by far the most exciting and favorable project I have done. I have learned multiple different skills that I didn’t even imagine that I would graduate with. I have learned how to operate a JLG lift, Skyjack and multiple different power tools. My problem solving skills have greatly improved because of trial and error throughout the construction process. I have worked with multiple different materials and have met many professionals in that field that have given me great advice that I would’ve never received without joining an agriculture class and FFA." — Laney Holley, senior
5. What are your future plans?
"I plan on attending Missouri Welding Institute this fall. I have had the opportunity within FFA to learn to weld as a first year member. Since then I have continued to learn new skills in the classroom that I have applied during contest season. Within FFA there are contest team opportunities that have also enhanced my skills and have prepared me for my future as a welding student." — Laney Holley
"I plan on attending MACC for two years through the A+ program while working in a vet’s office. I then plan on transferring to Mizzou to go through the veterinarian program. FFA will really help me learn confidence and how to be part of a team, both of these are things that I will be able to use in my future career." — Rylee Mastin
6. What is the most interesting thing you've learned this year?
"One of the most interesting things I learned this year was the ins-and-outs of a floral shop. In my greenhouse management class we did a fundraiser which consisted of selling different kinds of floral arrangements. During this time I learned how to make floral arrangements and manage a floral sale." — Alyssa Fountain, junior
7. What are some skills you hope to sharpen in FFA?
"Over the past years I have learned better communication skills through being a chapter officer. All three years of serving as an officer have been beneficial for my communication abilities. Also participating in a Leadership Development Event; this has sharpened my skills of public speaking in front of crowds, speaking more clearly, and overall communicating with others. Being an officer has encouraged me to better communicate with other officers and the members of our chapter." — Ashton Braden, junior
8. What would you say to someone who is thinking about joining FFA?
"I would tell them that it's not just about farming. You get to learn leadership and communication skills. You get many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone and experience life changing opportunities. I highly encourage any kid thinking about joining FFA to do it! It has changed my life by opening up opportunities for me that I would not have had if I hadn't joined FFA." — Alyssa Fountain
"It would be a huge loss to pass up joining FFA, not only does FFA set you up for success in your future life, but you gain friends that will always be by your side and help you with your life. FFA hosts events that participants never forget, such as the contest opportunities that are presented for each member to show growth and determination which is rewarded. FFA makes you feel like you’re a part of bettering the society/community, with this you learn about how to better the communities you join throughout your life and the responsibilities FFA teaches you will help you better yourself." — Briley Cunningham, sophomore
9. If you were to summarize your experience in FFA with one word or phrase, what would it be and why?
"Life-changing. Being in FFA has changed the way I look at my future. As a first-year member I was hesitant on if being in an agriculture class was for me or not. When I joined FFA and became an active member it was very clear to me that this is where I wanted to be. FFA became my family and the place where my passion really shined." — Emma Fountain
10. How do you apply what you learn in FFA to your daily life?
"I have learned many skills throughout my journey in FFA that I apply every day of my life without even realizing it. In my daily life I have to problem solve using the skills that FFA has provided me with throughout the years. As a senior in high school my daily life can get hectic with extracurriculars, a job and even college applications, but being in FFA has taught me how to perform under pressure and how to manage my time by doing everything as efficiently as possible." — Laney Holley
11. What can an FFA member expect to do in FFA?
"FFA is always expected to be full of 'farming' and 'plants'; while this is a part of FFA, it is not the only thing we do. FFA is specifically shaped for each member. This means that each member can find something that they are truly passionate about. We have several community projects that are a huge part of FFA. Once a year we get the chance to truly show that we have worked towards bettering ourselves and our community. These opportunities are called Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events. These are contests that FFA members pride themselves over, there is a wide variety of contests from public speaking events to hands on events such as forestry and livestock judging. FFA is something that you must commit to and by committing it will reward you with everything we need to be successful in life." — Briley Cunningham
12. What does leadership mean to you?
"Leadership to me is stepping up to the plate and being able to positively lead, and inspire members. As secretary of the Hannibal FFA Chapter I have had to learn how to properly address official business and overcome obstacles. When being elected into an officer position, leadership is automatically expected from you. The leadership skills I have gained from being an officer are very important. I will carry these skills with me for the remainder of my life and they will shape my decision making." — Emma Fountain
13. How do you play a role in the community as an FFA member?
"FFA is a service organization that does many projects for our community. This year we have done trash pickup, and donated to Toys for Tots. These are easy ways to help out our community." — Sophie Albright, sophomore