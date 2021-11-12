Feztival of Trees to benefit local pediatric speech therapy

HANNIBAL — The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite of Hannibal will host their second annual Feztival of Trees Friday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 12, at 108 N. Main St. in Hannibal.
Proceeds from this event will assist in providing scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. The unique event will feature fully decorated trees, complete with gifts under the tree, which may be bid upon by raffle tickets. Raffle tickets may be purchased for $1 each and used to bid on the tree of purchaser’s choice.
One ticket will be drawn as a winner for each tree. That ticket will win the entire tree and the prizes/gifts associated with it. Each tree will have a minimum value of $500. The trees are being donated by local individuals, businesses and organizations.
Admission to the event is $3 per person for ages 13 and above. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
More information about the Feztival of Trees is available by contacting Jack Kairy at 573-248-6367. More information about Hannibal Regional’s Pediatric Therapy Services is available by contacting 573-406-5777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.