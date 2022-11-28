Feztival of Trees begins Dec. 2

The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite of Hannibal's third annual Feztival of Trees will take place from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4 and from Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11 at 110 N. Main St. The event features fully decorated trees with gifts donated by local businesses and agencies. Visitors can bid to win the trees and gifts with raffle tickets. All proceeds will be used to assist with providing scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite of Hannibal will host their third annual Feztival of Trees from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11 at 110 N. Main Street.

Proceeds from this event will assist in providing scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.