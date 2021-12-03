HANNIBAL — The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees fundraiser begins this weekend, with a wide variety of unique trees and gifts on hand for participants to win through raffle tickets.
The event will benefit pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System and visitors to the event have the opportunity to purchase $1 raffle tickets for their favorite trees. Each tree is valued at a minimum of $500 and donated by local individuals, businesses and organizations. A winning ticket for each tree will be drawn Sunday, Dec. 12.
The Feztival of Trees has expanded to cover two weekends, coinciding with the two parades and the Living Windows displays scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Organizer Jack Kairy said the event will also be closer to the festivities this year at 108 North Main Street, next to HNB Bank. The event will take place 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The event continues from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Admission to the event is $3 per person for ages 13 and above. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
