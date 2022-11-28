Feztival of Trees begins Dec. 2

HANNIBAL — The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite of Hannibal will host their third annual Feztival of Trees from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11 at 110 N. Main Street.
Proceeds from this event will assist in providing scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
This is a magical Christmas event for visitors of all ages. The Feztival will feature fully decorated trees, complete with gifts, which may be bid upon with raffle tickets. Raffle tickets may be purchased for $1 each and used to bid on the tree of the purchaser’s choice.
One ticket will be drawn as a winner for each tree. That ticket will win the entire tree along with the prizes/gifts associated with it. Each tree will have a minimum value of $500. Winners will be drawn after 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; they do not need to be present to win.
The trees are being donated by local individuals, businesses and organizations, including Colorz Hair & Tanning, Cutting Edge Lawn & Landscape, Mississippi Marketplace, Java Jive, Smith Funeral Home and Chapel, Sweetwater Distillery, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbia, HRH Foundation, Native American Trading Company, Dutch Country General Store, General Mills, Electronics Etc. and OC Wilson Scottish Rite.
Admission to the event is $2 per person for ages 13 and above. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
The Feztival of Trees will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will also be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The Feztival continues from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
More information is available by calling Jack Kairy at 573-248-6367. To learn more about Hannibal Regional’s Pediatric Therapy Services, call 573-406-5777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.