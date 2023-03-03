NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Fenton, Mo. woman sustained minor injuries in a Thursday evening accident that occurred near New London.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacqueline Jones, 62, of Fenton, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, traveling east on Route A, two miles west of New London.
The accident report stated the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the road and struck a creek.
Jones was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
She was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the New London Fire Department.
