Federal grand jury indicts man on Ralls gun charges

SAVERTON, Mo. — A Hannibal man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for an alleged firearms infraction on Christmas Eve near Saverton in rural Ralls County.
The grand jury indictment alleges that Ronald Allen, 45, a convicted felon who was on parole from a 10-year sentence, “knowingly possessed one or more firearms, knowing he had previously been convicted in a court of law of one or more crimes punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year.”
Allen’s arrest came as Ralls County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a series of thefts in Saverton.
In the indictment, the grand jury alleges that the firearms in Allen’s possession had previously traveled in interstate or foreign commerce.
“Mr. Allen was arrested on Dec. 24, 2020, after barricading himself in the residence of a friend. He had been a burglary suspect in Ralls County prior to his arrest in Hannibal, Mo.,” reported the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Missouri. “Mr. Allen was found in possession of three stolen firearms, as well as several opioids and marijuana. Mr. Allen admitted to being in illegal possession of the firearms, while maintaining that that he did not steal any of the firearms from the parked Ralls County vehicles.”
In a probable cause statement, a Ralls County deputy said that Allen was identified on a security camera entering a “victim's parked vehicle and taking a .22 pistol and a purse containing multiple credit devices,” wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe with a dark colored cap and a St. Louis Cardinals’ logo.
The deputy said that after being read his Miranda Rights, Allen said he had the guns in his possession, and he had taken them as "Christmas gifts.”
“Suspect's face can clearly be seen and identified in the security camera footage and the suspect was recorded by an HPD officer's body camera wearing the exact same sweatshirt and red colored cap on Dec. 12, 2020. Suspect was found with the exact pistol stolen in his possession as well as two other stolen firearms,”
The deputy alleged that Allen stole from multiple vehicles parked at private residences during the night and was recorded around multiple residences and tampering with private residential security cameras.
“Suspect stole and had in his possession multiple loaded firearms. Suspect has a previous history of burglary, robbery, resisting arrest and multiple other felonies,” the deputy said.
Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Rodenbaugh said he referred Allen’s case to the U.S. Attorney because federal sentencing guidelines for the allegations are tougher than what is available under Missouri law.
The arrest triggered Allen’s return to the Missouri Department of Corrections. According to the department’s inmate locator web page, Allen is incarcerated at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center.