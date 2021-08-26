BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 2:30 a.m., Aug. 25, on westbound U.S. 54 at MO 154.
A 2012 Jeep Compass was being driven west when the mishap occurred.
According to the accident report the vehicle was exceeding the posted speed limit and was traveling too fast for road conditions. When the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve it traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a highway sign, traveled down an embankment and struck a ditch. The Jeep then became airborne, striking a utility pole. The vehicle struck the ground where it overturned multiple times.
Killed in the crash was 37-year-old Jennifer N. Whitehead of Foristell. She was transported to the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.
Suffering serious injuries was 33-year-old Dylan T. Day of Paris. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Neither Whitehead or Day were wearing a safety device.