HANNIBAL — A vendors meeting will take place for anyone interested in participating in the Central Park Farmers' Market at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Steve Huse, market manager, said plans for the upcoming season will be discussed. Central Park Farmers Market Opening Day will be April 24 and will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 30. Tuesday evening dates will be added through the summer.
“Anyone who has been a past vendor or is interested in being a vendor is welcome to attend,” Huse said. “We will have our local health inspector and scale inspector in attendance so bring your scales and questions.”
Huse said the rules and regulations will be outlined and there will be an open forum for questions and ideas.
Located in the heart of Hannibal, in the city’s oldest park, the market plays a vital role as a community gathering place that offers the very best products from the area. The market offers consumers healthy, yet affordable, alternatives to the typical supermarket experience.
About 30 vendors participates in the Farmers' Market each week last year. A list of the items that were available last year include: Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, kale, onions, cabbage, spinach, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, peppers, yellow squash, beets, watermelon, hot peppers, mushrooms, sweet corn, green beans, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, honeydew melons, cherries, strawberries, cantaloupe, apples, blueberries, blackberries, baked goods, goat’s milk soap, coffee, flowers, herbs, homemade peanut butter, jam, jelly and bread.
More information is available from Huse by emailing hopefarms2@gmail.com or by calling 573-406-8401.